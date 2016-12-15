Mashaba ready to tackle 2017 head-on
The Democratic Alliance in the City of Joburg may spend part of 2017 putting out political fires set by the ruling party. Speaking hours after he landed in the country from New York where he spent time with his family and his daughter in New York, Mashaba said he had no doubt that the New Year will come with challenges for his administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|8 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|7
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Dec 24
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC