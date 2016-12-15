Mashaba ready to tackle 2017 head-on

Mashaba ready to tackle 2017 head-on

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The Democratic Alliance in the City of Joburg may spend part of 2017 putting out political fires set by the ruling party. Speaking hours after he landed in the country from New York where he spent time with his family and his daughter in New York, Mashaba said he had no doubt that the New Year will come with challenges for his administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 8 hr TW_sugar_daddio 7
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Dec 24 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC