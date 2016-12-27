Line Corp. seeks developer talent in Taiwan
Mobile messaging giant Line Corp. held its first Line Taiwan TechPulse - an annual gathering of software developers - in Taipei on Monday, unveiling new offerings for third-party developers to expand the utility of its platform. The TechPulse conference is a spin-off of Line Developer's Day, which has been held in Japan and Korea for the past four years.
