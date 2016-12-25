KMT to protest at 'nuke food' public hearing

The opposition Kuomintang is scheduled to hold two waves of demonstrations Sunday against a proposed lifting of the ban on food products from radiation-affected areas of Japan. The KMT on Sunday morning will gather around 500 protesters in New Taipei's Xindian District in front of the venue of a central government-held public hearing on imports of controversial Japanese food products, according to a plan released by the party Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.