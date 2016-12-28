KMT party whip calls on Hung to step ...

KMT party whip calls on Hung to step down

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Internal tensions continued to simmer within the opposition Kuomintang Tuesday as its party whip Liao Kuo-tung called on party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu to resign over a decision to bring forward the party leadership election in 2017. "A party leader who openly breaks the law should step down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 14 hr TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... 14 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Dec 24 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC