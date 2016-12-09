Jumbo jet's low turn on wrong course startles L.A.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday was investigating a jumbo jet's turn in the wrong direction after it departed from Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, reports CBS Los Angeles . The EVA Airways Boeing 777 bound for Taipei, Taiwan, flew north instead of south after departing from LAX early Friday morning, according to the FAA's Ian Gregor.
