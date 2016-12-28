I'm here to stay, premier says
Premier Lin Chuan on Tuesday rebutted rumors about his possible resignation and added that there were no plans to reshuffle the Cabinet despite low approval ratings. "Don't expect me to leave tomorrow - I'm staying put," Lin told reporters at a year-end press conference held at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|8 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|8 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Dec 24
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC