I'm here to stay, premier says

Premier Lin Chuan on Tuesday rebutted rumors about his possible resignation and added that there were no plans to reshuffle the Cabinet despite low approval ratings. "Don't expect me to leave tomorrow - I'm staying put," Lin told reporters at a year-end press conference held at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.

