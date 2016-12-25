ICRT launches 'New Southbound' show
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- International Community Radio Taipei has announced the arrival of a weekly news program exploring the government's "New Southbound Policy." In cooperation with the Bureau of Foreign Trade, "Looking South" will delve into what the policy means both for Taiwan and its partners in Southeast Asia.
