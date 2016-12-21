Got stringent safety standards?
A salesperson and a mascot hold up bottles of milk at a convenience store in Taipei, Tuesday, Dec. 20. FamilyMart announced that it would be bringing milk products from Chia-ming Dairy in Yunlin County to its chains across Taiwan, in response to scandals that plagued the domestic food industry in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Wed
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si...
|Dec 6
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Ang Lee believes new film technology is worth t...
|Nov 29
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Art Taipei to unveil a new visage
|Nov 25
|TW_sugar_daddio
|7
|Russia detains former Navy official in Crimea f...
|Nov 25
|RUSSIA DIVIDED
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC