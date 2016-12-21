Fury after defiant Msimanga's Taiwan trip
Executive mayor Solly Msimanga has been criticised for visiting Taiwan in contradiction of South Africa's One China policy. Picture: Pretoria News Pretoria - Executive mayor Solly Msimanga has drawn heavy criticism for breaching the country's foreign policies by going on a trip to Taiwan's capital Taipei against the government's advice.
