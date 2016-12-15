Foxconn may invest in US assembly if ...

Foxconn may invest in US assembly if Trump pulls companies home

The world's largest contract assembler of consumer electronics says it's in talks to invest in a US assembly, responding to Trump's tweets to bring jobs home Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest contract assembler of consumer electronics including Apple iPhones and iPads, said it's in talks to invest in an assembly in the United States, responding to tweets by president-elect Donald Trump for American businesses to localise their production and bring jobs home. Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has around 1 million workers on staff, most of them in China, making everything from smartphones, tablets to laptop computers and screens.

