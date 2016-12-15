Foxconn joint venture to build US$8.8 billion LCD plant in China

A joint venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , known as Foxconn, and Sharp Corp plans to build a 61 billion yuan factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays . The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016.

