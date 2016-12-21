Export-driven Taiwan's new import: a five-day workweek
The long workaholic and now more affluent Taiwanese, familiar with the leisure culture elsewhere in the world, are dedicating themselves to their children as well as their employers. The shift in work-life balance becomes law Jan. 1. In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 photo, Taiwanese enjoy their weekend at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|5 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Sat
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si...
|Dec 6
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Ang Lee believes new film technology is worth t...
|Nov 29
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
