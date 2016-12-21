Dressing as a Nazi isn't controversia...

Dressing as a Nazi isn't controversial in Asia

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

In Europe or North America, if you dressed up as a Nazi there'd be outrage. In Asia, it could be just another day in class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Wed TW_sugar_daddio 6
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Tue Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Dec 24 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC