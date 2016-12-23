DPP rakes in NT$100 mil. more in donations than KMT
Political donations to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party were NT$100 million more than given to the Kuomintang in 2015, according to a balance statement published Thursday by the Control Yuan, the nation's highest watchdog body. The DPP received NT$192.21 million in political donations in 2015.
