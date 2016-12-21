Chinese court jails former Chinalco president for 16 years for graft
A Chinese court has jailed Sun Zhaoxue, the former president of state-owned metals producer Aluminum Corporation of China , for 16 years for graft, the court said on Tuesday. Sun Zhaoxue, then-president of China National Gold Group Corp, attends a meeting in Xiamen, Fujian province March 18, 2009.
