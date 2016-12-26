China says aircraft carrier's cruise near Taiwan 'routine exercise'
Taipei: A group of Chinese warships lead by the country's sole aircraft carrier has passed through waters south of Taiwan and is h The ministry said the aircraft carrier the Liaoning , accompanied by five other vessels, had passed 90 nautical miles south of Taiwan's southernmost point on Monday morning via the Bashi Channel, between Taiwan and the Philippines. "Staying vigilant and flexible has always been the normal method of maintaining airspace security," said ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi, declining to say whether Taiwanese fighter jets were scrambled or if submarines had been deployed.
