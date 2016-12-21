China resumes ties with Sao Tome in triumph over Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shares a light moment with his Sao Tome counterpart Urbino Botelho after a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. China and Sao Tome and Principe officially resumed diplomatic relations on Monday, in a triumph for Beijing over rival Taiwan after the African island nation abruptly broke away from the self-ruled island last week.

