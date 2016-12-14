China confirms third human bird flu i...

China confirms third human bird flu infection

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Daily Star

China has found two more cases of human bird flu infection, bringing this week's total to three and stoking fears the deadly virus could spread at a time when other Asian nations are battling to control outbreaks of the disease. Health officials in nearby South Korea and Japan have been scrambling to contain outbreaks of different strains of bird flu, with the poultry industry there bracing for heavy financial losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 1 hr Marcavage s Trick 1
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Sat TW_sugar_daddio 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Mainland agents - tipped off Hong Kong about Si... Dec 6 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Ang Lee believes new film technology is worth t... Nov 29 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC