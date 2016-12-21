Celebrating the New Year in front of the City Hall with Millions of...

Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- TAIPEI, TAIWAN-- - "5, 4, 3, 2, 1!" With nearly a million people counting down together at the City Hall Square, the 13th TAIPEI 101 New Year Fireworks Show lit up the dark sky with light beams in blue and red! This was the brand new "2017 TAIPEI 101 New Year Light and Fireworks Show" presented by TAIPEI 101 to mark a perfect ending for the previous 12 years. For the first time, lighting and fireworks were combined, and 800 computer moving-head lights had been installed for the magnificent display, making the show one of the world's most exciting.

