Cat Flats: Designing human apartments for feline friends
Perched on a ledge in a Taipei apartment, Ge Ge -- aka Elder Brother -- looks satisfied as he surveys his new territory. His owner recently overhauled their 484 square foot home in the Taiwanese capital to make Ge Ge and his sibling, Mei Mei -- or Little Sister -- feel more comfortable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|54 min
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|17 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Dec 24
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC