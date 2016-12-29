Beijing 'dissatisfied' with name change of Japan's de facto Taiwan embassy
Beijing Wednesday expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with Japan's decision to change the name of its de facto embassy in the Republic of China to include the word "Taiwan." The Japan Interchange Association announced it was changing its name to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, effective Jan. 1, in a move hailed by the Taiwan government as a positive sign for bilateral relations.
