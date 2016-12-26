'Asian Silicon Valley' operations base opens
Vice President Chen Chien-jen inaugurated Sunday the base for the implementation of the government's ambitious "Asian Silicon Valley" plan, which is designed to improve Taiwan's overall economic structure. The major tasks of the "Executive Center for the Asian Silicon Valley Plan" in Taoyuan will be to promote the internet of things and innovation industries, boost Taiwan's economic development by integrating relevant local and international sectors, and push Taiwan's industrial transformation, said Chen while addressing the inauguration ceremony.
