Answers sought after steel plant disaster
Eight months after a steel plant in Vietnam owned by Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics caused one of the worst environmental disasters in the country's history, Taiwanese civic groups demanded answers from the company and the government. At a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan on Friday, representatives from environmental and human rights groups weighed in on the causes and outcomes of the April disaster, and discussed whether government negligence and legislative loopholes had contributed to the calamity.
