151 higher ed programs report zero enrollment
The dwindling birthrate in Taiwan has apparently taken a toll on higher education, with a rising number of universities reporting serious enrollment shortfalls. As many as 151 undergraduate and graduate programs - including seven at Taiwan's top university - reported zero enrollment this fall, according to a report released Thursday by the Education Ministry's Statistics Department.
