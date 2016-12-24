14 arrested in national crackdown on firearm modification factories
Police authorities recently arrested 14 suspects as part of a national crackdown on firearm modification factories, the Criminal Investigation Bureau has announced. The 14 suspects were arrested during simultaneous raids conducted on Dec. 14 at Taoyuan, Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin and Pingtung cities and counties, CIB said in a statement.
