09:47 EBRD helps Turkmen packaging company launch new products
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is deepening its support for the private sector in Turkmenistan by arranging a US$ 1 million loan Intizar Yurek, a leading packaging company in the country. The loan will be provided in cooperation with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund which will extend US$ 180,000.
