US warship visit marks 'deepening cooperation' on regional threats, top officer says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit the American aircraft carrier, 'George HW Bush," which is anchored near the Haifa coastline in Israel, July 3, 2017. The docking of a US Navy supercarrier on the Haifa coast this week signifies deepening ties between Israel and the United States in confronting threats posed by "the global Jihad axis," a top IDF officer responsible for cooperation between the two militaries.

