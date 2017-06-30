US warship visit marks 'deepening coo...

US warship visit marks 'deepening cooperation' on regional threats, top officer says

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit the American aircraft carrier, 'George HW Bush," which is anchored near the Haifa coastline in Israel, July 3, 2017. The docking of a US Navy supercarrier on the Haifa coast this week signifies deepening ties between Israel and the United States in confronting threats posed by "the global Jihad axis," a top IDF officer responsible for cooperation between the two militaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC