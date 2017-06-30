URGENT - syria damascus suicide bombing

URGENT - syria damascus suicide bombing

A suicide bomber blew himself up in central Damascus on Sunday, killing and wounding several people, according to Syrian state television. The suicide bomber was driving a car as authorities chased him at Tahrir square, but he escaped and detonated his explosives.

