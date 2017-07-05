They Dreamed Of Being Doctors. Now Th...

They Dreamed Of Being Doctors. Now They Help Syrians With The Same Dream

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

They were teenage brothers. They had big dreams to be doctors. But there was no way it could happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC