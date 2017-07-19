The Latest: New troops join US-backed Kurds in Syria
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows damaged buildings at the scene of an explosion along the road to the airport in southeast Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Syrian state TV said Sunday that a series of car bomb explosions have rocked the capital, resulting in multiple casualties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC