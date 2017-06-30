Team probing Syria chemical attacks c...

Team probing Syria chemical attacks comes under pressure

The head of the team charged with determining responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria appealed to governments on Thursday to stop exerting political pressure on investigators who will report in mid-October on two incidents, including an April 4 attack that killed over 90 people. Edmund Mulet told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors that the team is receiving "direct and indirect messages all the time from many sides telling us how to do our work."

