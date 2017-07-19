Syrian state TV: Suicide bombing hits...

Syrian state TV: Suicide bombing hits Damascus, deaths reported

Several people were killed and others wounded on Sunday when a suicide bombing struck an eastern district of Damascus, Syrian state television reported. It said security forces intercepted three suicide car bombers on Sunday morning, blowing up two at the entrance to the city.

