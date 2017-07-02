Syrian state TV: Car bombs rock capit...

Syrian state TV: Car bombs rock capital, 8 killed

A series of car bomb explosions, including a suicide attacker who blew himself up after being surrounded by security forces, rocked the Syrian capital on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding a dozen more, state TV reported. Footage on state TV from the scene of one explosion, along the road to the airport, showed at least two scorched vehicles.

