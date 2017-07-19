Syrian President Bashar Assad will be...

Syrian President Bashar Assad will be face of new bank note

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

The ... . In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a man displays a new bank note of 2,000 Syrian Lira, , during a press conference for the Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 2, 2017.... BEIRUT - A new 2,000 Syrian Lira bank note with the face of President Bashar Assad will go into circulation Sunday, the Syrian Central Bank announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,664 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC