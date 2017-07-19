Syrian President Bashar Assad will be face of new bank note
The ... . In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a man displays a new bank note of 2,000 Syrian Lira, , during a press conference for the Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 2, 2017.... BEIRUT - A new 2,000 Syrian Lira bank note with the face of President Bashar Assad will go into circulation Sunday, the Syrian Central Bank announced.
