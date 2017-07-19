Syrian President Bashar Assad will be face of new bank note

The ... . In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a man displays a new bank note of 2,000 Syrian Lira, , during a press conference for the Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 2, 2017.... BEIRUT - A new 2,000 Syrian Lira bank note with the face of President Bashar Assad will go into circulation Sunday, the Syrian Central Bank announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.