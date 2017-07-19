Syrian President Bashar Assad will be face of new bank note

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, the new bank note of 2,000 Syrian Lira, , is seen during a press conference for the Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 2, 2017. The notes are the first time the face of President Bashar Assad appears on the Syrian currency since he took office 17 years ago.

