Syrian President Bashar Assad will be...

Syrian President Bashar Assad will be face of new bank note

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, the new bank note of 2,000 Syrian Lira, , is seen during a press conference for the Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 2, 2017. The notes are the first time the face of President Bashar Assad appears on the Syrian currency since he took office 17 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC