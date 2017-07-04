Officials: US-backed Syrian fighters ...

Officials: US-backed Syrian fighters breach Old City of Raqqa

Syrian Democratic Forces breached the Old City of Raqqa after overcoming heavy push back from Islamic State militants Monday, U.S.-led coalition officials said. The U.S.-backed fighters were able to open up two small gaps in the Rafiqah Wall, which surrounds the Old City.

