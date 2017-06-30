Officials Release Details of Latest Strikes in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 37 strikes consisting of 107 engagements, U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed 11 oil storage tanks, nine oil trucks, six oil stills, six oil separator tanks and a command-and-control node.

