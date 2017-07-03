Meet the millennial idealists of Syria's resistance
What was it like to be in Syria before it descended into war? Who were the people who stayed behind? And who were those forced to flee? Six years into a seemingly endless conflict that has reshaped global politics, our questions are being answered by the millions of displaced Syrians sharing their stories across the globe. One of those Syrians is Obaidah Zytoon, an activist and radio broadcaster from Damascus who turned on her camera during the early days of the Arab Spring, when optimism poured through the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC