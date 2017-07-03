Meet the millennial idealists of Syria's resistance

What was it like to be in Syria before it descended into war? Who were the people who stayed behind? And who were those forced to flee? Six years into a seemingly endless conflict that has reshaped global politics, our questions are being answered by the millions of displaced Syrians sharing their stories across the globe. One of those Syrians is Obaidah Zytoon, an activist and radio broadcaster from Damascus who turned on her camera during the early days of the Arab Spring, when optimism poured through the streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.