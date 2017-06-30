Lebanon: Question of Returning Home Back on the Table for Syrian Refugees
The question of returning Syrian refugees living in Lebanon to their home country was again in the spotlight Monday with ministers and parties articulating conflicting messages after an attack on an army unit last week. Speaking with local media early in the day, Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi insisted that Syrian refugees should be repatriated only in coordination with the United Nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC