Iraqi PM congratulates troops on 'big...

Iraqi PM congratulates troops on 'big victory' in Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Iraq's prime minister on Tuesday congratulated his fighters on "the big victory in Mosul" - even as fighting with Islamic State militants continued in Mosul's Old City neighborhood where Iraqi forces are about 250 meters from the Tigris River and facing increasingly fierce resistance. Haider al-Abadi spoke during a press conference in Baghdad, less than a week after he declared an end to IS' self-styled caliphate after Iraqi forces achieved an incremental win by retaking the landmark al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC