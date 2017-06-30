Iranian delegation in Kazakhstan for Syria peace talks

An Iranian delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jaberi Ansari, has departed the country for Kazakh capital of Astana to partake in the fifth round of talks in pursuit of peace in Syria. The delegation arrived in Astana on Monday for a joint working group session with representatives of the two other guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia and Turkey - a day before the Astana talks.

