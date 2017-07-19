International Counter Terrorism Effor...

International Counter Terrorism Efforts Should be Unified - Syria

Read more: Al Bawaba

Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stressed that the terrorist attacks on residential areas in Damascus and Daraa reveal the nature of the campaign launched by the US Administration departments and their terrorist tools in the region. The Ministry also called upon the international community to unify counterterrorism efforts and punish states and parties which are involved in supporting terrorism.

Chicago, IL

