France, Russia Vow To Set Aside Differences, Fight Extremism Together

The French and Russian foreign ministers vowed on July 6 to put aside their countries' differences and fight extremism together. "International terrorism is our number one enemy and combatting it means really putting to side all the rest," Russia's Sergei Lavrov after meeting his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris.

Chicago, IL

