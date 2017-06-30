France judge appointed to collect evi...

France judge appointed to collect evidence concerning Syria war crimes

Read more: Jurist

Marchi-Uhel has experience in criminal law, transitional justice and human rights, and worked for the UN concerning various international affairs. Marchi-Uhel will gather evidence and prepare cases concerning suspected war crimes contributors, with the goal of taking the cases to trial.

Chicago, IL

