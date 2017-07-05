Feature: Syrian refugees in Gaza suff...

Feature: Syrian refugees in Gaza suffer from Israeli blockade

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kholoud al-Hamoud, a 40-year-old Syrian mother, from the southern Syrian town of Daraa, has spent the last two years laying on a bed at al-Wafa Hospital in southern Gaza City, suffering from relaxation in her nerves, weakness in her lungs muscles and inability to move. Al-Hamoud, who is married and has a daughter and four sons, was born in a small town close to Damascus in 1977; after getting married, she moved to live in Daraa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,702 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC