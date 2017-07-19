Discover secrets of the unique taste of homemade Arabic ice cream from Syria
The recipes evolved from the Athenian snowflakes mixed with honey and fruit, China's frozen mixture of milk and rice, Persian rose water noodles to more modern creamy English and soft Italian ice cream of the 18th century when the dessert started to become commonly available. The iced desserts reserved for the royalties are now available in every corner shop and also can be made at home with the numerous recipes and home ice cream makers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC