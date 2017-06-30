Did President Donald Trump make a mistake in deciding to re-engage in the Syria conflict?
The administration of President Donald Trump needs to get its act together lest we dig ourselves deeper into the Syrian quagmire without truly intending to. Late last month, barely one hour before the White House surprisingly warned the Syrian government against launching a chemical attack, Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters the U.S. wasn't interested in getting more involved in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC