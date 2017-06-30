Did President Donald Trump make a mis...

Did President Donald Trump make a mistake in deciding to re-engage in the Syria conflict?

The administration of President Donald Trump needs to get its act together lest we dig ourselves deeper into the Syrian quagmire without truly intending to. Late last month, barely one hour before the White House surprisingly warned the Syrian government against launching a chemical attack, Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters the U.S. wasn't interested in getting more involved in Syria.

