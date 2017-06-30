2 dead in suicide bombing in central ...

2 dead in suicide bombing in central Syria

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a bus station in the central city of Hama on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding 11, according to Syrian state-run TV. The midday explosion occurred at the usually busy station where buses depart to Mesiaf, in the Hama countryside.

Chicago, IL

