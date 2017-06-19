Will Syria Be the Next Libya -- or Worse?
The day before he ordered the U.S. military to intervene in Libya's civil war - without securing a constitutionally mandated authorization from Congress - President Barack Obama, with presumably unintended irony, attempted to sound poetic about the need to defend "democratic values" in the nation then ruled by Moammar Gadhafi. "Many thousands could die," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC