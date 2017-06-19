Will Syria Be the Next Libya -- or Wo...

Will Syria Be the Next Libya -- or Worse?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

The day before he ordered the U.S. military to intervene in Libya's civil war - without securing a constitutionally mandated authorization from Congress - President Barack Obama, with presumably unintended irony, attempted to sound poetic about the need to defend "democratic values" in the nation then ruled by Moammar Gadhafi. "Many thousands could die," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC