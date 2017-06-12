Why one shopkeeper returned to his wa...

Why one shopkeeper returned to his war-ravaged Syrian hometown: 'I believe in Palmyra'

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Issa Khateeb 50, at his shop in the Syrian city of Palmyra, is one of the few residents to return to the city that was largely abandoned when Islamic State took over. Issa Khateeb 50, at his shop in the Syrian city of Palmyra, is one of the few residents to return to the city that was largely abandoned when Islamic State took over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,349 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC