Why one shopkeeper returned to his war-ravaged Syrian hometown: 'I believe in Palmyra'

Issa Khateeb 50, at his shop in the Syrian city of Palmyra, is one of the few residents to return to the city that was largely abandoned when Islamic State took over. Issa Khateeb 50, at his shop in the Syrian city of Palmyra, is one of the few residents to return to the city that was largely abandoned when Islamic State took over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.